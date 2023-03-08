In pictures: Thousands of women march in Pakistan despite legal challenges

"We are not going to sit silently anymore. It's our day, it's our time," marcher says

Thousands of women took part in rallies across Pakistan on Wednesday despite facing blockage in several cities.



Known as the Aurat (women) March, the rallies have courted controversy because of banners and placards waved by participants that raise subjects such as divorce, sexual harassment and menstruation.

Activists of Aurat March take part in a rally to mark the International Women´s Day in Lahore. — AFP

"The whole point of the Aurat March is to demand the security and safety that women are not afforded in this country and society," said Rabail Akhtar, a schoolteacher who joined a crowd of around 2,000 in Lahore to mark International Women's Day.

Participants of Aurat March hold placards during a rally in Lahore. — AFP

"We are not going to sit silently anymore. It's our day, it's our time."

People hold placards during a rally in Punjab's capital city. — AFP

Videos posted on social media showed several police officers baton-charging participants as they tried to join the demonstration.

In a tweet, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said the capital's police chief had been summoned and the officers involved suspended.

Aurat March supporters during a rally in Lahore. — AFP

City authorities had at the weekend refused to provide security, despite allowing a "modesty" countermarch to go ahead before a court ordered them to back down.

Participants march to mark International Women's Day in Lahore. — AFP

In Karachi, judges dismissed a legal challenge by an individual to ban a related rally scheduled for the weekend so that working women could attend.

An activist of Aurat March removes barbed wires as police try to stop them during a rally in Islamabad. — AFP

People react, as they participate in Aurat March or Women's March in Islamabad. — Reuters

People raise slogans to mark International Women's Day in Islamabad. — Reuters

Afghan women refugees carry signs, as they participate in Aurat March in Islamabad. — Reuters



