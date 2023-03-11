PML-N's Tarar says PTI pursuing 'politics of bodies'

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Atta Tarar addresses a press conference outside Islamabad High Court in this undated photo. — APP/File

Tarar asks why Rescue 1122 was not called to help worker.

He says accusation of custodial death by PTI unfortunate.

Punjab govt to take investigation to logical conclusion.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Attaullah Tarar said Saturday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was doing politics over the bodies of its workers to achieve its nefarious designs.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, he said the family of the deceased PTI worker, Ali Bilal aka Zille Shah, during a rally, was pressurised to give statements according to the party line.

When the worker was taken to the Services Hospital, he was pronounced dead. He said Rescue 1122 was not called to get help for the party worker, which raised questions.

The PTI was declaring the death a custodial murder, which was very unfortunate.

Politics of baseless allegations by the PTI had become the identity of the party, he said adding that the PTI had become habitual of dumping its workers and leaders after using them for personal gains.

Tarar said that the caretaker Punjab government would take the investigation to a logical conclusion.

"The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) left a progressing country in 2018 whereas the PTI ruined the institutions and economy in four years," he said.

The PML-N would continue taking steps for the betterment of the country, he said, adding that the party had the ability to bring the country out of challenges like it did in the past.

The SAPM said that a baseless propaganda campaign was being run on social media about the incident.

He asked the provincial caretaker government to conduct an investigation into the incident and make public every aspect and fact about the incident.

The PTI government was involved in money laundering as they sold out Tashakhana gifts after taking them abroad, whereas kickbacks were received in public funds, he said.

He said the PTI chief should appear before the courts in cases registered against him as nobody was above the law.

To a question, the SAPM said that the PML-N was ready for the elections; however, it wanted a level-playing field for everyone by ensuring rule of law.