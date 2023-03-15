Nicola Peltz says there’s ‘no feud’ between her and Victoria Beckham

Nicola Peltz addressed the on-going drama with her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham in the cover story of the new issue of Cosmopolitan, via People Magazine.

In short, Nicola claims she doesn't understand why the rumour persists.

“I’ve said this so many times: There’s no feud. I don’t know. No one ever wants to write the nice things,” Nicola, 28, said. “It’s really weird, actually, whether it’s my life or someone else’s life or whatever, when you know the truth and then you read something totally wrong.”

The feud reportedly stems from the Last Airbender actress’ wedding to Brooklyn Beckham, in which she did not wear a dress made by Victoria, who herself has a fashion brand.

The Welcome to Chippendales star has stated on more than one occasion that there was no drama around the choice.

She told Variety last summer that her choosing to wear a Valentino gown was more about logistics.

“I was going to [wear Victoria Beckham] and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress. She didn’t say you can't wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it. That’s where it started, and then they ran with that,” she told the outlet in the feature story about her husband, Brooklyn, 24.

She recently put her love of Victoria on display just weeks ago when she joined the Beckhams to support Victoria at Paris Fashion Week.

After Victoria posted a photo of her family — including Nicola — supporting her on Instagram, the model commented a sweet message under the post.

“A beautiful show! We love you!” she wrote along with double heart emoji.