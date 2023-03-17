Elton John didn't invite Harry and Meghan to his Oscars bash?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were snubbed from Sir Elton John's annual AIDS Foundation Oscars bash last Sunday, suggested a royal author.



The reason that led Tom Bower to believe this was the Duke and Duchess of Sussex failed to make an appearance at any prestigious Academy Awards 2023 events over the weekend, according to express.co.uk.



Questioning the couple's influence in the Hollywood, he said: "They weren't even invited to Elton John's party at the Oscars. They really are nobodies in Hollywood!"



The publication reported that Sir Elton John raised a record $9 million in a bid to prevent new cases of HIV, fight stigma and provide HIV.



The report said John has joined the growing list of celebrities to snub Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who have settled in California after stepping down as working royals.

It could not be independently confirmed whether the couple were not invited or they skipped the event for a reason.