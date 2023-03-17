BISE Multan announces matric exam schedule

Students during their exam in an examination hall. — Online/File

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Multan has announced the schedule for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part II examination in the city.

The board said on Friday in a statement that it has completed all preparations for the crucial exams starting from April 1.

The roll number slips have been issued, and private candidates can download them from the board's website.

However, regular candidates can get hard copies of their roll number slips from their schools, according to the BISE.

It has also added that surveillance teams have been formed to control cheating during exams.

Meanwhile, examination teams have been asked to carry out their professional duties without any fear, as the board will have the support of law enforcement agencies to ensure a peaceful environment during the SSC Part II exams, revealed the BISE.