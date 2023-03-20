‘Ted Lasso’ cast to visit White House to discuss importance of mental health

The cast of Emmy-winning comedy drama Ted Lasso will be visiting the White House on Monday to partake in a discussion with US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

The group will be discussing ‘the importance of mental health to promote overall wellbeing’, announced Apple.

President Biden also teased the event right before Apple’s confirmation, in a tweet.

“‘Ted Lasso’ has inspired the world through its universal themes around optimism, kindness, and determination and the Lasso philosophy to ‘believe,'” said Apple in the announcement of the meeting of minds.



Extracts from the discussion will be released on the White House’s official social media channels.

The third season of Ted Lasso debuted on Apple TV+ on March 15 after a long wait. The synopsis for the season reads:

"In this third season of Ted Lasso, the newly promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them as last in the Premier League and Nate (Nick Mohammed), now hailed as the 'wonder kid,' has gone to work for Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United.

"In the wake of Nate’s contentious departure from Richmond, Roy steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard. Meanwhile, while Ted deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home, Rebecca is focused on defeating Rupert and Keeley (Juno Temple) navigates being the boss of her own PR agency. Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway."