Wednesday Mar 22 2023
Ramadan 2023: Sindh govt announces school timings

Wednesday Mar 22, 2023

The picture shows students sitting in a class room. — AFP/File
The Sindh government announced on Wednesday the primary and secondary school timings in the province during the forthcoming month of Ramadan

The School Education and Literacy Department issued a notification in this regard. 

The timings for the primary schools from Monday to Thursday are: 

Single shift 7:30am to 11:30am
1st shift (double shift) 7:30am to 11:30pm 
2nd shift (double shift)  
11:45am to 2:24pm 

The timings for the primary schools on Fridays are: 

Single shift 7:30am to 10:30am  
1st shift (double shift)
7:30am to 10:30am 
2nd shift (double shift)  
11:45am to 1:15pm  

The timings for the secondary schools from Monday to Thursday are: 

Single shift 7:30am to 12:30pm 
1st shift (double shift) 
7:30am to 11:30am 
2nd shift (double shift)  
11:45am to 2:24pm 

The timings for the primary schools on Fridays are: 

Single shift 7:30am to 11:00am 
1st shift (double shift) 7:30am to 10:30am 
2nd shift (double shift)10:45am to 1:15pm

Office timings for Ramadan 2023

Meanwhile, the federal government has notified timings for public officers during the holy month of Ramadan. 

In the notification, the Establishment Division said the public offices coming under the ambit of the federal government would operate from 7:30am to 1:30pm from Monday to Thursday.

Moreover, the public offices coming under the ambit of the federal government would operate from 7:30am to 12:00pm on Fridays.

