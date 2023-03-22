Ramadan 2023: Sindh govt announces school timings

Wednesday Mar 22, 2023
The Sindh government announced on Wednesday the primary and secondary school timings in the province during the forthcoming month of Ramadan.
The School Education and Literacy Department issued a notification in this regard.
The timings for the primary schools from Monday to Thursday are:
|Single shift
|7:30am to 11:30am
|1st shift (double shift)
|7:30am to 11:30pm
|2nd shift (double shift)
|11:45am to 2:24pm
The timings for the primary schools on Fridays are:
|Single shift
|7:30am to 10:30am
|1st shift (double shift)
|7:30am to 10:30am
|2nd shift (double shift)
|11:45am to 1:15pm
The timings for the secondary schools from Monday to Thursday are:
|Single shift
|7:30am to 12:30pm
|1st shift (double shift)
|7:30am to 11:30am
|2nd shift (double shift)
|11:45am to 2:24pm
The timings for the primary schools on Fridays are:
|Single shift
|7:30am to 11:00am
|1st shift (double shift)
|7:30am to 10:30am
|2nd shift (double shift)
|10:45am to 1:15pm
Meanwhile, the federal government has notified timings for public officers during the holy month of Ramadan.
In the notification, the Establishment Division said the public offices coming under the ambit of the federal government would operate from 7:30am to 1:30pm from Monday to Thursday.
Moreover, the public offices coming under the ambit of the federal government would operate from 7:30am to 12:00pm on Fridays.