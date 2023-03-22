Ramadan 2023: Sindh govt announces school timings

The picture shows students sitting in a class room. — AFP/File

The Sindh government announced on Wednesday the primary and secondary school timings in the province during the forthcoming month of Ramadan.

The School Education and Literacy Department issued a notification in this regard.

The timings for the primary schools from Monday to Thursday are:

Single shift 7:30am to 11:30am 1st shift (double shift) 7:30am to 11:30pm

2nd shift (double shift)

11:45am to 2:24pm

The timings for the primary schools on Fridays are:

Single shift 7:30am to 10:30am 1st shift (double shift)

7:30am to 10:30am

2nd shift (double shift)

11:45am to 1:15pm



The timings for the secondary schools from Monday to Thursday are:

Single shift 7:30am to 12:30pm 1st shift (double shift)

7:30am to 11:30am

2nd shift (double shift)

11:45am to 2:24pm



The timings for the primary schools on Fridays are:

Single shift 7:30am to 11:00am

1st shift (double shift) 7:30am to 10:30am

2nd shift (double shift) 10:45am to 1:15pm



Office timings for Ramadan 2023



Meanwhile, the federal government has notified timings for public officers during the holy month of Ramadan.

In the notification, the Establishment Division said the public offices coming under the ambit of the federal government would operate from 7:30am to 1:30pm from Monday to Thursday.

Moreover, the public offices coming under the ambit of the federal government would operate from 7:30am to 12:00pm on Fridays.