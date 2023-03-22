 
Showbiz
Wednesday Mar 22 2023
By
Web Desk

Hina Khan trips to spiritual city, performs Umrah

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 22, 2023

Hina Khan trips to spiritual city, performs Umrah
Hina Khan trips to spiritual city, performs Umrah

Hina Khan completed her first Umrah while sharing glimpses of her spiritual trip ahead of the holy month of Ramadan.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor, took to Instagram to share pictures of her serenade look while donning a white suit with a dupatta over her head.

"So looking forward to my very first Umrah. So grateful," she penned.

The former Big Boss contestant also posted highlights of Mecca and showed a plushy black car where she traveled from Jeddah to Mecca.

Recently, Khan completed 14 years in the media industry. The actor was best known for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's role of Akshara. While the 35-year-old is also part of several successful parts in TV shows.

Earlier, reflecting on her career, Khan said, "Everything that happened to me was God’s will. For someone like me who came here without a godfather, every opportunity is a highlight and I am grateful for Everything."

The actor also praised the showbiz industry for allowing her to prove her mettle.

"I am someone who likes to learn and I always accept my shortcomings. It is important to see where you lack and improve on that. It makes me a better performer and a decent human being," she added.

More From Showbiz:

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's 'Bawaal' NOT releasing on April 7

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's 'Bawaal' NOT releasing on April 7
Imran Khan and wife Avantika Malik are finally divorced?

Imran Khan and wife Avantika Malik are finally divorced?
'Natu Natu' gets 'Tesla light show' tribute in New Jersey

'Natu Natu' gets 'Tesla light show' tribute in New Jersey
Swara Bhasker pens 'thank you' note for Pak designer for making her wedding outfit

Swara Bhasker pens 'thank you' note for Pak designer for making her wedding outfit
Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster film 'Pathaan': Now streaming on Prime Video

Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster film 'Pathaan': Now streaming on Prime Video
Kareena Kapoor 'leaves a bit of her heart' in Africa as her vacation ends

Kareena Kapoor 'leaves a bit of her heart' in Africa as her vacation ends
Akshay Kumar to star in Hindi version of 'Soorarai Pottru': See poster

Akshay Kumar to star in Hindi version of 'Soorarai Pottru': See poster
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's first encounter: 'It didn't happen instantly'

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's first encounter: 'It didn't happen instantly'
Shabana Azmi remembers late actors Om Puri, Satish Kaushik: Watch video

Shabana Azmi remembers late actors Om Puri, Satish Kaushik: Watch video
Spotify moves to swing axe on Bollywood songs

Spotify moves to swing axe on Bollywood songs
Twitter lashes out at PML-N senator for attacking Mahira Khan

Twitter lashes out at PML-N senator for attacking Mahira Khan
Shah Rukh Khan announces 'Pathaan' OTT release in unique style: Watch

Shah Rukh Khan announces 'Pathaan' OTT release in unique style: Watch