Prince Harry 'see’s not' the damage done to the Firm

Prince Harry is reportedly unaware of the level of damage he’s done to the Royal Family with his memoir and tell-all interviews.



These claims and revelations have been made by the author of Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors.

The biographer in question, Tom Bower started by warning, “It’s too late for a reconciliation.”

“There’s no way back at all … Harry is so blinkered he actually doesn’t understand the damage he’s done. That’s the real curse of all this — he really doesn’t see how much hurt he’s created … It’s extraordinary how someone can be so blind to the consequences.”

He even went as far as to brand the couple, “selfish and self-indulgent” in his chat with Express UK.

“It would be unfortunate if they did attend because the focus will be on them,” he added.

“The ceremony would be overshadowed by their presence. It’s much better if they don’t come. It would not be in any way a good idea for them to attend. They’ve gone so far, they’ve been unbelievably unfriendly.”