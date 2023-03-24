 
entertainment
Friday Mar 24 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry 'see’s not' the damage done to the Firm

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 24, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry is reportedly unaware of the level of damage he’s done to the Royal Family with his memoir and tell-all interviews.

These claims and revelations have been made by the author of Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors.

The biographer in question, Tom Bower started by warning, “It’s too late for a reconciliation.”

“There’s no way back at all … Harry is so blinkered he actually doesn’t understand the damage he’s done. That’s the real curse of all this — he really doesn’t see how much hurt he’s created … It’s extraordinary how someone can be so blind to the consequences.”

He even went as far as to brand the couple, “selfish and self-indulgent” in his chat with Express UK.

“It would be unfortunate if they did attend because the focus will be on them,” he added.

“The ceremony would be overshadowed by their presence. It’s much better if they don’t come. It would not be in any way a good idea for them to attend. They’ve gone so far, they’ve been unbelievably unfriendly.”

More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift continues her charitable streak on Eras Tour

Taylor Swift continues her charitable streak on Eras Tour
King Charles visit to France postponed over protests

King Charles visit to France postponed over protests
BTS Jimin makes solo appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

BTS Jimin makes solo appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
Lana Del Rey drops album 'Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd'

Lana Del Rey drops album 'Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd'
BTS Jimin brings music video of 'Like Crazy' from his first solo album 'Face'

BTS Jimin brings music video of 'Like Crazy' from his first solo album 'Face'
Prince William in ‘utter betrayal’: ‘Patience wearing thin’

Prince William in ‘utter betrayal’: ‘Patience wearing thin’
King Charles comes out in support of Prince William amid Russian criticism

King Charles comes out in support of Prince William amid Russian criticism
Rihanna receives ‘dramatic’ marriage proposal after security stops unidentified man

Rihanna receives ‘dramatic’ marriage proposal after security stops unidentified man
Keanu Reeves ‘cut a man’s head open’ during ‘John Wick’ stunt slip-up

Keanu Reeves ‘cut a man’s head open’ during ‘John Wick’ stunt slip-up
'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' director dismisses 'deepfake' allegations

'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' director dismisses 'deepfake' allegations

Ben Affleck explains why he could not cast Matt Damon in The Town

Ben Affleck explains why he could not cast Matt Damon in The Town
Brooklyn Beckham on being in a ‘throuple’ with wife Nicola Peltz and Selena Gomez

Brooklyn Beckham on being in a ‘throuple’ with wife Nicola Peltz and Selena Gomez