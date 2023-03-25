 
entertainment
Saturday Mar 25 2023
By
Web Desk

Riley Keough likens her ‘intense’ childhood with the Kardashian’s children

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 25, 2023

Riley Keough likens her ‘intense’ childhood with the Kardashian’s children
Riley Keough likens her ‘intense’ childhood with the Kardashian’s children

Riley Keough has recently opened up on her “really intense” childhood while growing up in the public eye.

Riley, who is currently seen in Amazon Prime Video’s newest miniseries Daisy Jones & The Six, is the granddaughter of Elvis Presley and the oldest among four children.

“I grew up with a family that was very much in the public eye, and my childhood was really intense in that way, especially in the Nineties and early 2000s,” said Riley in a new interview with Vanity Fair.

The actress explained, “It was probably similar to what the Kardashian kids experience now – not being able to go out the front of buildings and having to sneak around.”

“Just a lot of attention, not being able to do normal things,” revealed the 33-year-old.

All this “made her really appreciate normal things in life – being able to go to the coffee shop and sit there”.

More From Entertainment:

'John Wick: Chapter 4' director details reason behind scrapping 'Chapter 5'

'John Wick: Chapter 4' director details reason behind scrapping 'Chapter 5'
Adam Levine shows love to wife Behati Prinsloo and three kids at Las Vegas residency

Adam Levine shows love to wife Behati Prinsloo and three kids at Las Vegas residency
‘Shazam’ star confirms Henry Cavill's ‘Superman’ cameo was ‘thwarted’

‘Shazam’ star confirms Henry Cavill's ‘Superman’ cameo was ‘thwarted’

Victoria Beckham’s friends call out Rio Ferdinand over his diet comment

Victoria Beckham’s friends call out Rio Ferdinand over his diet comment
'John Wick' director wants Cillian Murphy, Jason Momoa in future films

'John Wick' director wants Cillian Murphy, Jason Momoa in future films
'A Good Person' star Florence Pugh takes an unexpected step for her character

'A Good Person' star Florence Pugh takes an unexpected step for her character
Miley Cyrus reveals Hannah Montana changed her life on 16th anniversary

Miley Cyrus reveals Hannah Montana changed her life on 16th anniversary
Jisoo from Blackpink unveils third concept poster for her solo debut

Jisoo from Blackpink unveils third concept poster for her solo debut
Song Mino from K-pop group Winner officially enlists in the military

Song Mino from K-pop group Winner officially enlists in the military
K-pop group Ateez say they hope to perform until they’re old

K-pop group Ateez say they hope to perform until they’re old
Jennifer Aniston addresses another ‘Friends’ reunion, ‘you never know’

Jennifer Aniston addresses another ‘Friends’ reunion, ‘you never know’
‘John Wick’ star Keanu Reeves gets praises to remain calm in 'cringe' interview

‘John Wick’ star Keanu Reeves gets praises to remain calm in 'cringe' interview