Sunday Mar 26 2023
Brian Cox pokes fun at Rupert Murdoch for getting engaged at 92

Sunday Mar 26, 2023

Succession’s Brian Cox is publicly mocking Rupert Murdoch for getting engaged again at the age of 92.

The billionaire media mogul Rupert got engaged to new girlfriend Ann Lesley Smith, 66, just six months after the pair first met. His engagement comes a year after his divorce.

Cox made made fun of Rupert for taking his relationship to the next stage at his age.

Speaking on The Jonathan Ross Show Cox wished the media mogul “good luck!” taking a subtle dig at his age.

Rupert shared the news in an interview with one of his own publications - the New York Post.

'I was very nervous,' he shared, while revealing that the pair plan to wed this year, in late summer. 'I dreaded falling in love — but I knew this would be my last. It better be. I’m happy.'

Elsewhere on the show Cox discussed the final season of his hit TV show Succession.

'You have finite television and you have infinite television that goes on and on well past its sell by date,' he said. 'He’s [writer Jesse Armstrong] known the curve of this thing from way back.'

He added: 'I think it’s going to be difficult for people. They become so addicted to the show. They don’t know why they like it as much as they do, there’s a lot of hateful people… that’s what audiences like, that horribleness of people.'

On series four Brian continued: 'It’s a rollercoaster. There’s a lot of stuff in it… I still can’t work it out.'

He added: 'There’s been a remarkable closeness with all of us. I don’t really mind the show ending, but it’s the people, the folk. The crew, the wonderful camera operators… It's the whole shebang. The whole lot. It’s the best thrill in the world, sad when it’s over.'

