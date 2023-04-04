K-pop group NMIXX make Billboard 200 debut

Additionally, they recently achieved the eighth-highest sales of a girl group in Hanteo History

K-pop band NMIXX has entered the Billboard 200 chart for the first time since they debuted. Billboard announced the latest entries on the chart on April 3rd, which ranks the most popular albums in America.

Their latest comeback Expérgo took its spot at No. 122, going on to sell around 10,000 units. The group made their initial debut back in February 2022 with AD MARE and the title track O.O.

Their first comeback ENTWURF came out seven months after along with its controversial title track Dice. Expérgo is their first-ever EP which means it's their only release that is eligible to be included in the Billboard Chart.

Additionally, they recently achieved the eighth-highest sales of a girl group in Hanteo History, having sold approximately 630,811 units in the first week of its release.