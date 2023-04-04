 
Tuesday Apr 04 2023
What did Donald Trump say before his arrest?

Tuesday Apr 04, 2023

Former US President Donald Trump speaks to an audience at the American Freedom Tour event in Memphis, Tennessee, US, June 18, 2022. — Reuters
Donald Trump turned himself in Tuesday for a historic New York court hearing held amid tight security and a global media frenzy, as the Republican billionaire becomes the first American president in history to face criminal charges.

The former president arrived at the Manhattan Criminal Court in the afternoon amid heavy security presence from the New York City Police Department (NYPD) and Secret Service as protesters erupted ahead of his arrival.

“Heading to Lower Manhattan, the Courthouse. Seems so SURREAL — WOW, they are going to ARREST ME," Trump said moments before he emerged from a Secret Service-driven vehicle.

“Can’t believe this is happening in America.”

Trump was indicted last week by a grand jury in the case brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, an elected Democrat.

The charges revolve around the investigation of $130,000 paid to adult film actress Stormy Daniels just days before Trump’s election win.

Trump’s former lawyer and aide Michael Cohen, who has since turned against his ex-boss, says he arranged the payment to Daniels in exchange for her silence about a tryst she says she had with Trump in 2006.

Trump, whose third wife Melania had recently given birth at the time, denies the affair.

Legal experts have suggested that if not properly accounted for, the payment could result in charges for falsifying business records, possibly for the purpose of covering up a campaign finance violation.

