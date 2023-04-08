 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
time Saturday Apr 08 2023
By
Web Desk

When Vicky Kaushal revealed that wifey Katrina Kaif can speak ‘its and bits’ of Punjabi

By
Web Desk

time Saturday Apr 08, 2023

When Vicky Kaushal adored Katrina Kaifs Punjabi
When Vicky Kaushal adored Katrina Kaif's Punjabi 

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are goals. They have always served severe love sick posts to their audience and the level of connection they have is just insane. Since Vicky belongs to a Punjabi family, there was a time when he revealed that his wife Katrina has started speaking Punjabi bit by bit.

Vicky and Katrina got married in 2021. The buzz of their marriage is still going strong among their fans because they are dearly loved. Recently, they completed a year of their marriage and it was adorable to see both of them acknowledging and wishing each other. Moreover, Katrina was seen celebrating Diwali, Karwachauth and Lohri with Vicky’s family.

On the work front, Katrina was last seen in Phone Bhoot whereas Vicky was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera alongside Bhumi Padnekar and Kiara Advani. He also has Anand Tiwari’s next on his plate. 

More From Showbiz:

Shibani Kashyap reveals ‘There are camps in Bollywood’

Shibani Kashyap reveals ‘There are camps in Bollywood’
Gulshan Grover feels ‘excited’ about working with Vishal Bhardwaj

Gulshan Grover feels ‘excited’ about working with Vishal Bhardwaj

Sunil Grover to reunite with Kapil Sharma again?

Sunil Grover to reunite with Kapil Sharma again?
Salman Khan purchases 'bullet proof SUV car' amid death threats

Salman Khan purchases 'bullet proof SUV car' amid death threats
Shah Rukh Khan emerges as winner of '2023 TIME100' reader poll

Shah Rukh Khan emerges as winner of '2023 TIME100' reader poll

Rani Mukerji reveals why she does NOT prefer being on social media

Rani Mukerji reveals why she does NOT prefer being on social media
Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' trailer releasing on THIS date

Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' trailer releasing on THIS date
Raveena Tandon's daughter pens strong note after she receives 'Padma Shri'

Raveena Tandon's daughter pens strong note after she receives 'Padma Shri'
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's daughter refuses to go back to Dubai to attend school

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's daughter refuses to go back to Dubai to attend school
Ameesha Patel lands into legal trouble after being accused in 'fraud' case

Ameesha Patel lands into legal trouble after being accused in 'fraud' case
R Madhavan to feature in Indian inventor G D Naidu's biopic

R Madhavan to feature in Indian inventor G D Naidu's biopic
Madhu Chopra reveals reason why Priyanka Chopra lost many films

Madhu Chopra reveals reason why Priyanka Chopra lost many films