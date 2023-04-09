 
menu menu menu
pakistan
time Sunday Apr 09 2023
By
APP

Over 2,800 Indian Sikh pilgrims reach Pakistan for Baisakhi

By
APP

time Sunday Apr 09, 2023

Sikh Yatrees arrives at Wagah Border to celebrate Vesakhi festival, on April 9, 2023. — APP
Sikh Yatrees arrives at Wagah Border to celebrate Vesakhi festival, on April 9, 2023. — APP

ISLAMABAD: More than 2,800 Sikh pilgrims from India reached Lahore via Wagah border to attend the annual Baisakhi festival starting on Sunday (today).

As per the details, the Sikh pilgrims will participate in the main event at Gurdwara Panja Sahib Hasan Abdal on April 14. During the visit, the pilgrims will visit Dera Sahib, Panja Sahib, Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur Sahib.

Talking to a private news channel, Evacuee Trust Property Board Additional Secretary Rana Shahid welcomed the Sikh brothers and said all arrangements related to clean drinking water, clean washrooms, trains, sitting arrangements and security have been made available for the Sikh yatrees. After attending the main ceremony at the Gurdwara Panja Sahib (Hasanabdal), the pilgrims would also visit Nankana Sahib and other places, he added.

A Sikh delegate commented that they were very happy to come to Pakistan as its people give a message of brotherhood by promoting peace in the subcontinent. “The arrangements made by the Pakistan government for us are impressive,” another delegate said.

Sikh pilgrims will leave for India on April 18 after performing religious rituals.

It should be remembered that every year, a large number of Sikh pilgrims from India visit Pakistan to participate in various religious festivals and events.

More From Pakistan:

Cabinet ponders over ‘Punjab polls, NSC decision’

Cabinet ponders over ‘Punjab polls, NSC decision’
ECP unlikely to receive funds for Punjab polls by April 10

ECP unlikely to receive funds for Punjab polls by April 10
PM Shehbaz dismisses President Alvi as 'PTI worker' after he returns SC bill

PM Shehbaz dismisses President Alvi as 'PTI worker' after he returns SC bill
‘PML-N will agree on polls if given level playing field’

‘PML-N will agree on polls if given level playing field’
Gandapur's arrest govt's attempt to show PTI members as slaves: Imran Khan

Gandapur's arrest govt's attempt to show PTI members as slaves: Imran Khan
Islamabad police take PTI’s Gandapur into custody from DI Khan

Islamabad police take PTI’s Gandapur into custody from DI Khan
PTI advises govt to dissolve NA if it wants to 'come out of crisis'

PTI advises govt to dissolve NA if it wants to 'come out of crisis'
Amid tight security, 'Afghan' man breaks into PM House: sources

Amid tight security, 'Afghan' man breaks into PM House: sources
Justice Isa says six-bench verdict cannot set aside order on suo motu

Justice Isa says six-bench verdict cannot set aside order on suo motu
Case for withdrawal of curative review against Justice Isa fixed for hearing

Case for withdrawal of curative review against Justice Isa fixed for hearing
Two soldiers embrace martyrdom in IED blast: ISPR

Two soldiers embrace martyrdom in IED blast: ISPR
Fawad Chaudhry insists dialogue only way to resolve election issue

Fawad Chaudhry insists dialogue only way to resolve election issue