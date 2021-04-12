Sikh pilgrims from India reach Pakistan to participate in Baisakhi festival

One thousand Sikh pilgrims, under the leadership of Sardar Gurmeet Singh, have reached Pakistan for the Baisakhi festival.

LAHORE: In order to participate in the religious festival of Baisakhi, one thousand Sikh pilgrims have reached Pakistan to pay a visit to their religious sites.

According to a report by Geo News, the group of pilgrims have reached Lahore via the Wagah Border under the leadership of Sardar Gurmeet Singh.

Tariq Qazir, Additional Secretary of the Evacuee Trust Property Board — a governmental department responsible for administering evacuee properties, including educational, charitable or religious trusts left behind by Hindus and Sikhs who migrated to India after partition — welcomed the Sikh pilgrims to the country.



On the other hand, pilgrims have expressed their pleasure upon visiting their holy sites and have thanked the government of Pakistan for issuing a large number of visas to the pilgrims on short notice.

According to NDTV, the Baisakhi festival marks New Year day for the Sikh community. On the occasion, Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth and the last Sikh Guru, had established the Khalsa in 1699.