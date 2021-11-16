Sikh pilgrims to arrive in Pakistan via Wagah Border after India announces reopening of Kartarpur Corridor

Sikh pilgrims wave upon their arrival at Wagah Railway Station. — ONLINE

Evacuee Trust Property Board chairman, chief of Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, Pakistani Sikh leaders welcome pilgrims

The birth anniversary celebrations will be held on November 19.

Special security arrangements made for the Sikh pilgrims arriving from across the globe.

ISLAMABAD: A contingent of some 3,000 Sikh pilgrims will arrive in Lahore via the Wagah border crossing to attend the celebrations for Baba Guru Nanak’s 552nd birth anniversary in Kartarpur.

During their stay in Pakistan, the Sikh pilgrims would pay obeisance at different Gurdwaras, including Gurdwara Janam Asthan in Nankana Sahib and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur.

The Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman Dr Amir Ahmed, Pardhan of Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Sardar Ameer Singh, ETPB Additional Secretary Rana Shahid Gondal, and some leaders of the Sikh community would welcome the pilgrims.

The birth anniversary celebrations would be held on November 19, in which Sikhs from across the country would participate.

Dr Amir Ahmed said, "elaborate security arrangements had been made for the Sikh pilgrims pouring in from across the globe."

Sardar Ameer Singh lauded the arrangements.

Meanwhile, Rana Shahid said the guests would be provided comprehensive security, transport, and other facilities.

The Indian government on Tuesday announced to reopen Kartarpur Corridor, allowing Sikh pilgrims to travel to Pakistan to celebrate the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.



The corridor will be opened on November 17, two days ahead of the commencement of the celebrations in Kartarpur.

Indian Union Minister Amit Shah Tweeted that the Modi government has decided the reopening of Kartarpur Corridor from November 17, which will benefit a large number of Sikh pilgrims.



Shah said that the decision "reflects the immense reverence of Modi government" towards Baba Guru Nanak and Sikhs.

The Pakistan High Commission for India has issued around 3,000 visas to Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit Pakistan on the eve of the 552nd birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak, a statement issued by the commission said November 12.



According to the statement, the celebrations will take place from November 17 to November 26, 2021.