time Monday Apr 10 2023
Prince Andrew appears in high spirit as he attends first Easter service of King Charles reign

time Monday Apr 10, 2023

Prince Andrew made a rare appearance just behind the King and Queen Consort Camilla as the royal family put on a united front at the first Easter Sunday service of Charles' reign.

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice's father put on a graceful display like other royals as he wore a dark suit and bright yellow tie. He strolled into the church just behind King Charles, and the Queen Consort.

As the dawn breaks on Sunday, the royal family shared a message to their official Twitter account, saying: "Wishing all of our followers a Happy Easter."

In March, Former MP Norman Baker said the Duke is "going to any length possible to worm his way back into public life" when Andrew attended the Royal Victorian Order party to recognise service and loyalty to the monarch.

Andrew was striped of his royal titles and patronages by the late Queen following a sex scandal, which he has categorically denied. There were speculations that the new monarch won't allow the Duke to attend royal family's events. But, Princess Anne reportedly asked the monarch to show unity and strength to silence the rumours of rift within the family.

Sunday’s event could be a moving moment for the family as they sit together in the 15th century chapel and final resting place of the Queen.

The royal family wore blue as they put on united front a head of the King's crowning ceremony in May.

Kate Middleton, Prince William were all smiles as they joined the king with all three of their children at the service.

Previously, they gathered at St George's Chapel in September for the monarch's committal service and private burial following her state funeral in Westminster Abbey.

