 
menu menu menu
pakistan
time Wednesday Apr 12 2023
By
ZZZarmeen Zehra

Three terrorists killed in Bajaur IBO: ISPR

By
ZZZarmeen Zehra

time Wednesday Apr 12, 2023

Pakistans army commandos depart in their vehicles in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, on September 13, 2021. — AFP/File
Pakistan's army commandos depart in their vehicles in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, on September 13, 2021. — AFP/File

  • Militants remained actively involved in multiple terrorist activities.
  • Weapons, ammunition also recovered from dead terrorists.
  • "Locals of the area appreciated the operation," military says.

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed three terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bajur district, the military's media wing said Wednesday.

The militants were killed on April 11 during an intense exchange of fire between them and the security forces, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement, after which weapons and ammunition were also recovered.

".... [the militatnts] remained actively involved in multiple terrorist activities against security forces as well as extortion and target killings of innocent citizens," the statement mentioned.

"Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to security forces, determined to eliminate menace of terrorism from the area," the ISPR added.

The latest IBO comes security forces have ramped up operations against terrorists after terror incidents witnessed a rise across the country, leading to the death of civilians and law enforcers.

With militancy on the rise, the National Security Committee (NSC) last week decided to kick start an all-out comprehensive operation against militant outfits to root out the menace of terrorism from the country.

The committee had termed the recent spate of terrorism a result of a "soft corner for and reckless policy" with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which was completely contrary to public expectations and aspirations.

In an IBO on April 11, the security forces had also killed three terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district. The ISPR said the three terrorists had been involved in activities against security forces and killing citizens. 

More From Pakistan:

'Bushra Bibi married Imran Khan during her Iddat', Mufti Saeed tells court

'Bushra Bibi married Imran Khan during her Iddat', Mufti Saeed tells court
BSEK announces dates for SSC Part II and I exams

BSEK announces dates for SSC Part II and I exams
Suraj Girhan 2023: Will Pakistan witness rare solar eclipse this month?

Suraj Girhan 2023: Will Pakistan witness rare solar eclipse this month?
Eid ul Fitr 2023: Govt employees to get April’s salaries, pensions early

Eid ul Fitr 2023: Govt employees to get April’s salaries, pensions early
CJP Umar Ata Bandial meets Justice Qazi Faez Isa

CJP Umar Ata Bandial meets Justice Qazi Faez Isa
AJK SC to hear ex-PM Tanveer Ilyas’ appeal challenging disqualification tomorrow

AJK SC to hear ex-PM Tanveer Ilyas’ appeal challenging disqualification tomorrow
Operation swift retort: India proves Pakistan's claim of downing rival copter

Operation swift retort: India proves Pakistan's claim of downing rival copter
In letter to Antony Blinken, US lawmaker highlights ‘human rights, democracy’ issues in Pakistan

In letter to Antony Blinken, US lawmaker highlights ‘human rights, democracy’ issues in Pakistan
Supreme Court order expected today on non-provision of election funds

Supreme Court order expected today on non-provision of election funds
Unprecedented condemnation of UK Home Secretary’s racist anti-Pakistan rhetoric

Unprecedented condemnation of UK Home Secretary’s racist anti-Pakistan rhetoric
CJP summons JCP meeting on April 13

CJP summons JCP meeting on April 13
Army chief visits HIT, deems it 'modern defence production establishment'

Army chief visits HIT, deems it 'modern defence production establishment'