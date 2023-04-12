Three terrorists killed in Bajaur IBO: ISPR

Pakistan's army commandos depart in their vehicles in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, on September 13, 2021. — AFP/File

Militants remained actively involved in multiple terrorist activities.

Weapons, ammunition also recovered from dead terrorists.

"Locals of the area appreciated the operation," military says.

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed three terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bajur district, the military's media wing said Wednesday.

The militants were killed on April 11 during an intense exchange of fire between them and the security forces, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement, after which weapons and ammunition were also recovered.

".... [the militatnts] remained actively involved in multiple terrorist activities against security forces as well as extortion and target killings of innocent citizens," the statement mentioned.

"Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to security forces, determined to eliminate menace of terrorism from the area," the ISPR added.

The latest IBO comes security forces have ramped up operations against terrorists after terror incidents witnessed a rise across the country, leading to the death of civilians and law enforcers.

With militancy on the rise, the National Security Committee (NSC) last week decided to kick start an all-out comprehensive operation against militant outfits to root out the menace of terrorism from the country.

The committee had termed the recent spate of terrorism a result of a "soft corner for and reckless policy" with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which was completely contrary to public expectations and aspirations.

In an IBO on April 11, the security forces had also killed three terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district. The ISPR said the three terrorists had been involved in activities against security forces and killing citizens.