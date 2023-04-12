Brooke Shields dishes on her ‘complicated’ relationship with late mother, Teri Shields

Brooke Shields has recently reflected on her relationship with her late mother, Teri Shields.



During her appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Shields discussed about her “unusual upbringing” with Barrymore.

When asked if the Blue Lagoon actress’ mother had dated any of her ex-lover, to this, Shields responded, “No, because she was in love with me.”

The Endless Love actress explained that her mother had no interest in dating men because she was too busy managing her daughter’s career.

“I was her main focus. Both of us were cut off from our sexuality,” she explained.

The actress mentioned, “I was going to stay a virgin. She was going to be just Terri terrific and being there.”

“It’s so needy and weird,” she added.

During the show, Shields pointed out that her mother used to appear next to her especially when she was a child star out of a desire to protect her.

“It was ‘No one’s gonna get you. I’m gonna be there. I’m there first. You’re mine’,” stated Shields.

“I’m not going to give you to somebody’. This was done under the guise of protection, but it was more ownership and fear, I think,” she added.