US news anchor laughs at Donald Trump on his comments during interview

Former US president Donald Trump during an interview on April 12, 2023. — Screengrab/Youtube/Fox News

After former US president Donald Trump praised authoritarian leaders of the world, MSNBC's host Nicolle Wallace laughed at his remarks in disbelief on Wednesday while reacting to a clip of Trump's interview with Fox News.

In his remarks, Donald Trump regarded the authoritarian leaders as "top of the line".

Wallace said, "You can tell a lot about a person by the company they keep, or in the case of the twice-impeached, disgraced, now-indicted ex-president, the people they praise loudly on Fox News."

In a video excerpt vied on the show which was aired on Tuesday, Donald Trump can be heard saying: "They're all top of the line", about Chinese President Xi Jinping, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin.



While pointing towards US President Joe Biden Trump said: "Our guy's not top of the line ― never was."

During his interview, the former president, 76, also called Xi Jinping a brilliant man and praised Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin as very smart.



While laughing, Wallace said: "I don't even know where to start. No one called you top of the line. Ever!"

The MSNBC host also added that she typically avoids amplifying Trump or Fox News, but said that "this rhetoric provided important context on the recent Republican-led efforts to strip back abortion rights, implement voter suppression laws and silence dissent in the Tennessee state legislature."

MSNBC host Wallace also said, "It's important to understand they’re not bodily functions. They're not burping out random policies. They're following their leader, who’s following the world's most heinous authoritarians. And we showed you that to show you just how dangerous his rhetoric is."

"He's such an idiot, on top of all else," she added while a smile on her face.

"And he sounds like such a bleepin' idiot", she continued.