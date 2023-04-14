K-Electric to charge consumers Re0.58 per unit extra in April

A K-Electric office. — Geo.tv/File

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has allowed K-Electric (KE) to charge consumers Re0.58 per unit extra in April as the fuel charge adjustment (FCA).

K-Electric had requested Nepra for a hike of Rs1.66 per unit. The regulator held a public hearing on the application on March 30.

According to a notification issued by the regulator on Friday, the increase in tariff, which has been allowed as FCA for February, will apply to consumers' bills for April.

The FCA will apply to all categories, except lifeline consumers and users of electric vehicle charging stations.

The decision will help KE collect over Rs750 million.

KE consumers had paid Rs1.71 per unit as FCA for January. The latest increase in the tariff will add to the woes of citizens already faced with record inflation and a rapidly increasing cost of living crisis.

Last month, NEPRA had allowed power distribution companies (Discos) and K-Electric to recover deferred fuel adjustment surcharges up to Rs14.24 per unit from consumers in eight months.

According to the Nepra decision, discos will recover Rs10.34 per unit from domestic protected consumers using 0-200 units per month, Rs14.24 per unit from non-protected consumers using 0-200 units, Rs14.24 per unit from those consuming 201-300 units per month, and Rs9.90 per unit from private agricultural consumers.

The entire amount would be recovered from the electricity consumers in monthly installments from March to October 2023.

In its decision, the authority also allowed K-Electric to recover the deferred fuel adjustment surcharge from the consumers up to Rs 13.87 per unit.

K-Electric will recover Rs9.97/unit from domestic protected consumers using 0-200 units per month, Rs13.87 per unit from non-protected consumers using 0-200 units, Rs13.87 per unit from those consuming 201-300 units per month, and Rs9.90 per unit from private agricultural consumers. The private lender will also recover the amount from March to October 2023.