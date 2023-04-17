 
NA Speaker Ashraf warns SC against intruding into parliament’s domain

time Monday Apr 17, 2023

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf. — NA Twitter
  • Raja Pervez Ashraf comes down hard on SC verdict.
  • Hails COAS Asim Munir's address to parliament.
  • Speaker rules out new military offensive in KP, Balochistan.

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf has warned the Supreme Court against intruding in the parliament’s domain, saying “others will also try to enter your domain”.

In an interview with an American media outlet, Ashraf said they [the superior judiciary] should take over the legislative business if parliament’s lawmaking authority is unacceptable.

Ashraf said the farce of elections should end if parliament has to use its legislative authority according to the will of the Supreme Court or a high court.

Referring to an apex court’s verdict in which it stopped the implementation of a bill clipping the chief justice’s powers even before it becomes a law, he said: “How can you enter the domain of the chosen representatives of the people? Now that you have come, others will also try to enter your domain.”

He said that while the apex court should hear all parties, the government should also shun rigidity, adding political matters should never be taken to the court as it harms not only politics but also weakens the judiciary.

"Division in politics is necessary, but division in Supreme Court is dangerous", he noted.

The veteran politician said parliamentarians themselves should resolve all political matters in the parliament or at any other forum on their own.

About the army chief’s address to the in-camera session on national security, Ashraf said General Asim Munir’s words and his clarity of thought was very reassuring.

The speaker said the way the army chief expressed his adherence to the Constitution and trust in the supremacy of the parliament was invigorating. "The country needs ideas like this", he maintained.

To a question about the possibility of any new anti-terrorism operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa or Balochistan, the speaker said no new operation, but law-enforcing had already been acting against miscreants.

