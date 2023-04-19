 
Wednesday Apr 19 2023
Awais Yousafzai

IHC orders transfer of judge hearing Imran Khan's Toshakhana case

The Toshakhana gifts received by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan. — Exclusive photo by author
  • Judge tranferred from west court to east court.
  • Development comes after IHC orders transfer.
  • Eight more judges transferred by federal top court.

Additional Session judge Zafar Iqbal, who heard Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s Toshakhana case, was transferred to another court on Wednesday.

The development came after the registrar of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued a transfer notification.

The judge has been transferred from the west court to the east court, the notification read.

Transfer of at least eight additional session judges has also been done on the order of the federal top court's Chief Justice Aamer Farooq.

Four judges from the west have been transferred to the east, while three present in the east have been transferred to the west.

According to the latest development in Khan's Toshakhana case, the IHC — on April 3 — issued a notice to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for summoning the PTI chief and his wife, Bushra Bibi, without following the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The federal top court took up the pleas filed by the former prime minister and Bushra Bibi, challenging the call-up notices of February 17 and March 16 issued by the anti-graft watchdog.

Bushra Bibi's petition prayed to the court that NAB call-up notices should be declared illegal.

It moved the court to stay the inquiry by changing the investigation till the final decision of the Toshakhana case and also stay the disciplinary action against the petitioners based on the call-up notices.

