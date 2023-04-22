Security of Pakistanis in Sudan top priority: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif speaks during a press conference after the Supreme Court decision, in Islamabad, on April 7, 2022. — AFP

PM Shehbaz Sharif says Pakistan in contact with friendly nations.

Pakistan embassy in touch with 1,500 Pakistanis living in country.

Over 400 people killed and thousands wounded in Sudan standoff.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Friday that the security and protection of Pakistanis in Sudan was the top priority of the government as the fighting in the North African state continues with signs of the standoff coming to an end anytime soon.

But street fighting between the forces of two rival generals eased in parts of Sudan's capital by Friday evening, witnesses reported, after repeated calls for an end-of-Ramadan ceasefire to the nearly week-long conflict.

More than 400 people have been killed and thousands wounded since the fighting erupted Saturday between forces loyal to army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and is commonly known as Hemeti.

The army announced Friday that it had "agreed to a ceasefire for three days" to "enable citizens to celebrate Eid ul Fitr and allow the flow of humanitarian services".

In a statement, the prime minister said the government was closely watching the situation in Sudan and consistently monitoring the steps taken for the protection and security of Pakistani citizens.

Pakistan’s embassy in Sudan was in constant touch with the 1,500 Pakistanis living in the country and was providing them with all possible facilities, the premier said.

The embassy in Sudan has also formed a WhatsApp group to remain in touch with Pakistanis who were advised to stay at home.

The PM said difficulties were being faced in the evacuation of Pakistanis as the roads leading to airports were not safe. But he said the government was in touch with friendly countries and the United Nations for the security of Pakistanis and their early evacuation.

The prime minister added that Pakistan believed that the Sudanese authorities would take steps to ensure the safety of Pakistanis.

On the instructions of the prime minister, the secretary of foreign affairs met Sudan’s ambassador in Pakistan and also held a meeting with the Pakistani embassy in Sudan and discussed the current situation.