Lesley Manville shares her thoughts on showing violence in mainstream media

Lesley Manville has recently expressed her disgust over violence in mainstream media.



In a new interview with The Guardian, the Phantom Thread actress, who is currently busy promoting her action series, Citadel, has slammed “gory scenes” in movies and TV shows.

“I can’t watch violence,” said Lesley.

She continued, “I don’t watch any.”

“It’s a big topic, really. I hate it, basically. I get offended by it. I think it’s really bad news,” explained Lesley.

Later, she picked up the HBO series Game of Thrones, adding, “People talk about Game of Thrones. I’ve never been able to watch it. Also, it’s pretty violent towards women.”

“I really don’t want to see that,” she remarked.

Interestingly, Lesley also featured in the latest season of The Crown as Princess Margaret.

Meanwhile, Lesley will next be seen in Citadel, slated to release on April 28.