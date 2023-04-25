Naseem Shah reveals who responded to Urvashi Rautela

Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah (Left) and Indian model and actress Urvashi Rautela. — Instagram/inaseemshah/@urvashirautela

Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah has finally revealed that it was not him, but his manager who responded to Indian model and actress Urvashi Rautela's comment on Instagram, which has since become a hot topic for the rumour mills of both countries.

During a talk show on a private TV channel, the interviewer asked Naseem what the plans were regarding his upcoming tour to India for the ICC World Cup 2023.

Before he could even complete the question, Naseem responded: "My only plan is to play cricket. I have no other plans."

The interviewer then asked if he had no plans to see Rautela, Naseem said he had none.

The purported social media interaction between the young pacer and Rautela has been one of the most interesting topics lately as Pakistanis want to know if there is actually something cooking between the two.

Naseem and the ex-pageant winner have been associated with each other due to a fan-made video, posted by the model after a Pakistan-India match in Asia Cup 2022. Naseem was playing in the match and Rautela was among the spectators.

The video showed the model smiling and blushing, and coincidentally, Shah was also recorded smiling during the same match — giving her the opportunity to juxtapose herself in the video.

Ever since the video came to light, Naseem Shah and Rautela's relationship has been the talk of the town and this made the fans hunt for any interaction between the two on social media.

Months after posting the video, the Indian model and actress Urvashi Rautela was at it again.

She wished the pacer a "happy birthday" on Instagram as the cricketer turned 20 this year.

The ex-pageant winner commented on an Instagram post shared by Naseem congratulating his fellow teammate Shadab Khan on his wedding.

"Congratulations mere Chotay bhai @shadab0800 [...]may Allah bless you both on this day with a lifetime of shared love and joy," the cricketer had written in his caption adding "Best Wishes Always" for his colleague's married life.



Deep down in the comments section was a birthday wish by Rautela for the young pacer alongside a congratulatory message for being conferred with an honorary Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) rank by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police.

"Happy birthday @inaseemshah congratulations on being conferred with honorary DSP rank," she wrote in her comment.

To everyone's surprise, the young cricketer responded to the model with a humble "thank you" followed by an emoji gesturing gratitude with both hands joined together.

However, during the interview, Naseem finally broke the silence on the matter and shared that it was not he that replied to the comment — but his manager.

He said that he doesn’t see his Instagram account much so he had told his manager to respond if he received any birthday wishes.

“I didn’t know that he [manager] would write thank you to just anyone,” the young cricketer said smilingly.

When prompted to tell if he likes Rautela or not, Naseem said that he loves all the people.

“Everyone is a human, everyone is good and I like all humans, but I don't take anything personally,” he said.