4.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Hawaii

An earthquake of about 4.2 magnitudes struck the island of Hawaii, however, there were no reports of damage, said authorities on Thursday.



The earthquake occurred at about 4:30pm, and the centre was 7.5 miles southeast of Pahala with a depth of 18 miles, according to US Geological Survey.

The Hawaiian Volcanoes Observatory maintained that the earthquake was widely felt on the Island, with 89 felt reports in the first half-hour adding that "the reported shaking intensity was very light and there is little expectation of damage or any kind of loss".

The officials also noted that the earthquake had no apparent impact on either Mauna Loa or Kilauea volcanoes.

The recent earthquake in Phala is part of a seismic swarm occurring since 2019 and the officials of the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory are monitoring the volcanoes.

The National Weather Service Pacific Tsunami Warning Center noted on its website that there's no threat of a Tsunami to the island.

