Imran Khan secures bail from IHC in mutiny case

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan at Islamabad High Court (IHC) on April 28, 2023. — Twitter/@PTIofficial

Bail approved in return for surety bonds of Rs100,000.

Case registered at Ramna police station.

LHC granted bail to Khan in same case until April 26.

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in a mutiny case registered against him in the capital.

The case was registered by Magistrate Manzoor Ahmed against the former prime minister at Islamabad’s Ramna police station on April 6 for putting the "families of army officers at risk" and for "spreading hatred between the institutions".

The first information report (FIR) stated that the PTI chief in one of his speeches used “inappropriate language” against military officers which includes sections 500, 505 and 138 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, who presided over the hearing, approved Imran Khan's interim bail till May 3 in return for surety bonds of Rs100,000.

On April 14, the Lahore High Court (LHC) granted bail to the deposed prime minister in the same case until April 26.

Today's hearing

Imran Khan's counsel Barrister Salman Safdar and Faisal Chaudhary were present in the court.

During the hearing, Khan's lawyer said that the Registrar's Office had several objections.

Advocate General Islamabad Jahangir Jadoon said that the Islamabad Katcheri is being shifted to Judicial Complex. He said that as soon as a petition is filed, it is set for a hearing.

However, IHC chief justice said that the petitioner, being a resident of Pakistan, had the right to be granted bail.