BBC Chairman Richard Sharp quits after report highlighting cronyism

Richard Sharp Chairman of British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) while talking in a video message on April 28, 2023. — Screengrab/YouTube/SkyNews

Richard Sharp tendered his resignation as British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Chairman on Friday, saying the loan guarantee to former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was "inadvertent".

The resignation comes after a report revealed that he was favoured by Boris Jhonson as he facilitated him in an £800,000 loan, weeks before his appointment as chairman by the former premier.

Sharp said that the report found he had breached the government's code for public appointments but also highlighted "it was inadvertent".

This matter has been hindering the activities of BBC therefore he stepped down from his post this morning, however, he will remain on his post until the new replacement.

Sharp noted: "To chair this incredible organisation has been an honour."



The investigation into the matter was announced in the same month by the commissioner for public appointments, only for the commissioner, William Shawcross, to recuse himself from the process due to his acquaintance with the BBC chairman.

The probe was then conducted by Barrister Adam Heppinstall KC.

The findings of the probe were published this morning by the Commissioner for Public Appointments, outlining that Richard Sharp told Boris Johnson he wanted to apply for the BBC chairman role in November 2020.

He also told the former premier, Johnson, before any interviews took place, that he was going to meet with Cabinet Secretary Simon Case to attempt an introduction for Johnson to someone who had made a suggestion that "he might assist the former prime minister with his personal finances".

The investigation did not take into account findings about Johnson's finances.

The report found: "These things were not informed to the government when applicants for the BBC chair role were asked to disclose potential conflicts of interests. This gave rise to a potential perceived conflict of interest on two issues."

The incumbent UK Primer Minister Rishi Sunak told reporters: "Richard Sharp went through an independent appointments process at the time that I had nothing to do with — he was appointed before I was prime minister."

"But also the chair of public appointments has asked a leading KC to review — to re-review — that appointments process so there is not much I can say more that's ongoing, but it's right that process concludes," he said.