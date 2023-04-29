Jonas Brothers unveil 'Waffle House' music video, leave fans excited

The Jonas Brothers debuted new music video for their latest hit number Waffle House on Friday and left fans grooving on the cool beats.

The band, featuring sibling trio; Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas, unveiled the latest music video of the new track from their sixth studio album titled, The Album.

The Waffle House video features the brothers showcasing their cool dance moves for the first time since their Camp Rock days.

The latest music video was released on YouTube Live on Friday (April 28) and latest teased on the band’s official Instagram handle.



“The ’Waffle House’ video shot in London and directed by @anthonymandler is officially here!! Watch now on YouTube,” the caption read.

The Waffle House video was directed by Anthony Mandler, who has previously collaborated with the band on tracks including Sucker, Cool and Only Human, as well as the Happiness Continues concert documentary.

The Jonas Brothers upcoming sixth album, The Album, is slated to release on May 12 via Republic Records.