 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday Apr 29, 2023
By
Web Desk

Jonas Brothers unveil 'Waffle House' music video, leave fans excited

By
Web Desk

Saturday Apr 29, 2023

Jonas Brothers unveil Waffle House music video, leave fans excited
Jonas Brothers unveil 'Waffle House' music video, leave fans excited 

The Jonas Brothers debuted new music video for their latest hit number Waffle House on Friday and left fans grooving on the cool beats.

The band, featuring sibling trio; Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas, unveiled the latest music video of the new track from their sixth studio album titled, The Album.

The Waffle House video features the brothers showcasing their cool dance moves for the first time since their Camp Rock days.

The latest music video was released on YouTube Live on Friday (April 28) and latest teased on the band’s official Instagram handle.

“The ’Waffle House’ video shot in London and directed by @anthonymandler is officially here!! Watch now on YouTube,” the caption read.

The Waffle House video was directed by Anthony Mandler, who has previously collaborated with the band on tracks including Sucker, Cool and Only Human, as well as the Happiness Continues concert documentary.

The Jonas Brothers upcoming sixth album, The Album, is slated to release on May 12 via Republic Records.

More From Entertainment:

Cirque du Soleil's 'Echo' overcomes creative issues, pandemic delay to debut

Cirque du Soleil's 'Echo' overcomes creative issues, pandemic delay to debut
Molly Ringwald 'didn't like' 1990s 'Pretty Woman' story

Molly Ringwald 'didn't like' 1990s 'Pretty Woman' story
Amy Grant explains how she’s taking on life’s ‘fourth quarter’ after fatal bike accident

Amy Grant explains how she’s taking on life’s ‘fourth quarter’ after fatal bike accident
Eva Green reacts to court victory over 'B-movie' spat

Eva Green reacts to court victory over 'B-movie' spat

James Gunn rules out Chris Pratt for Superman role in 'Superman: Legacy'

James Gunn rules out Chris Pratt for Superman role in 'Superman: Legacy'

James Gunn talks working on 'Guardians of the Galaxy': 'I’ve learned so much'

James Gunn talks working on 'Guardians of the Galaxy': 'I’ve learned so much'
Doja Cat says her upcoming album is “basically done”

Doja Cat says her upcoming album is “basically done”
Chris Pratt remembers failed Marvel auditions

Chris Pratt remembers failed Marvel auditions
Kathleen Turner agent advised against 'Serial Mom'

Kathleen Turner agent advised against 'Serial Mom'
Diane Keaton reveals she felt ‘terrified’ after being cast in The Godfather

Diane Keaton reveals she felt ‘terrified’ after being cast in The Godfather
Margot Robbie admits being a massive Harry Potter nerd

Margot Robbie admits being a massive Harry Potter nerd
Rihanna ‘honored’ as she marks National Heroes Day

Rihanna ‘honored’ as she marks National Heroes Day