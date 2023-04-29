 
Saturday Apr 29, 2023
Sindh to appeal Khairpur teacher's acquittal in child abuse case

  • A video of the teacher allegedly abusing his student had gone viral.
  • Sources say teacher, child's father reached agreement out of court.
  • Official says govt to file appeal as soon as written order issued.

The Sindh government has instructed the province's prosecutor general to file an appeal against the acquittal of a teacher in a child sexual abuse case in Khairpur.

Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab wrote on Twitter that the authorities would file an appeal against the acquittal of the teacher, Sarang Sher, as soon as the court issues a written judgement.

"So far just a short order acquitting Sarang Sher, clearly shown to be molesting the child in a video, has been announced by court. [Pakistan Peoples Party] Chairman Bilawal is also following up on this issue. Will keep all posted," he said.

A video of the teacher had gone viral on social media two years ago in which he could be seen allegedly sexually assaulting his student at his house in Khairpur's Thari Mirwah.

Afterwards, police registered three cases — including clauses related to terrorism — against Sher on the complaint of the child's father.

However, an anti-terrorism court had removed the terrorism clauses and transferred the case to a district and session judge.

The Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge-IV, Khairpur, acquitted Sher on April 29. Sources told Geo News that the DNA reports of Sher and the child did not match.

They added that the teacher and the child's father had reached an agreement outside the court.

Following the acquittal, a picture of Sher outside the Khairpur court wearing a garland around his neck went viral, leading to renewed calls for action against him.

Ex-CJP Saqib Nisar confirms son's voice in leaked audio

Imran Khan sees 'ill intentions' behind PDM's bid to hold polls post-budget

Centre distances itself from raid on Elahi's residence, blames Punjab govt

Only parliament has power to rewrite Constitution: NA speaker

Truck art exhibition showcases Pakistan's diverse cultural landscapes in China

Ministry abolishes weekly offs for officials to accelerate Hajj preparations

Karachi's population rises to 'over 17.4 million'

SC to resume hearing petitions challenging act regulating CJP's powers

Milkar.com: Pakistan's 'Uber' for Community Service

Imran Khan more difficult to deal with than Shehbaz Sharif: US senator

Audio leak allegedly features ex-CJP Nisar's son arguing over his cut in PTI ticket deal

Third batch of stranded Pakistanis in war-hit Sudan reaches Karachi

