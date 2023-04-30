Real Madrid gear up for Man City after win over Almeria in La Liga

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema before the match. REUTERS

Real Madrid bounced back from their midweek loss to Girona with a 4-2 win over Almeria in La Liga on Saturday.

Karim Benzema's first-half hat-trick saw him surpass Hugo Sanchez to become the fourth-highest scorer in La Liga history, with 236 goals to his name.

The French striker scored two close-range finishes from Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo cutbacks before converting a penalty in the 42nd minute to complete his treble. Almeria managed to pull a goal back just before halftime through Lazaro Vinicius.

Rodrygo fired a screamer into the top corner from outside the box two minutes after the restart to extend Real's lead. Almeria's Lucas Robertone headed in from a Francisco Portillo cross just after the hour mark to make the scoreline 3-2, but Benzema's team ultimately proved too strong for their opponents.

Eduardo Camavinga and Rodrygo both had diving headers ruled out for offside, with Real Madrid unable to add to their tally despite several chances.

The win sees Carlo Ancelotti's side move within eight points of league leaders Barcelona with six games remaining. Real Madrid will now turn their attention to their upcoming Champions League semi-final against Manchester City on May 9th.

Benzema's hat-trick took his tally to 18 goals for the season, just one behind Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski in the race for La Liga's top scorer. The victory against Almeria keeps Real Madrid's slim title hopes alive, but they will need to maintain their winning form in the remaining fixtures and hope for some slip-ups from Barcelona.

In post-match interviews, Rodrygo expressed his delight with his goal and assist, including a backheel dribble that set up Benzema's second goal. Real Madrid will hope that the Brazilian winger can continue to provide such moments of magic in their upcoming matches. Barcelona will have the chance to extend their lead at the top of the table when they face Real Betis later on Saturday.