pakistan
Sunday Apr 30, 2023
Karachi to witness 'medium to heavy rain' today

Sunday Apr 30, 2023

Women on their way at a road during heavy rain in Faisalabad on March 24, 2023. — Online
The city of lights is expected to witness more medium to heavy rainfall for the next one to two hours, said a meteorological analyst on Sunday. 

The weather in Karachi has become pleasant and the temperature is expected to hover between 33-35 degrees Celsius. 

According to the details, Malir, Airport, Quaidabad, University Road and Gulshan received rain with lightning and thunder. Other areas include Nipa, Gulistan-e-Johar, Clifton, Liaquatabad, Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, Sharea Faisal, and Muhammad Ali Society.

On the other hand, five people lost their lives due to heavy rains and flooding in different areas of Balochistan. 

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), two people died in Khuzdar, two in Lasbela and Machh, and one in Kech. 

The PDMA said that several mud houses were damaged in Chagai and Panjkur districts while a part of Bolan Pinjra Bridge and another bridge in Sonari collapsed and swept away in flood waters. 

The bridges are being repaired and the efforts to restore the traffic are underway, said the PDMA.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said that Pakistan has been witnessing heavy rains for the last three years. 

He said that there is no risk of drought this year as this situation only arises in areas that haven't received rain in two to three years. 

"Even if there are 10-20% fewer monsoon rains this year, there is no risk of drought," said the chief meteorologist. 

