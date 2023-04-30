 
Sunday Apr 30, 2023
Martin Scorsese makes a case for 'independent films'

Martin Scorsese makes a case for 'independent films'

Martin Scorsese revealed he is unhappy about the future of cinema, as he called on theatres to screen “really independent films” to ensure the protection of cinema’s future.

“Now how do you take stories and emotions and sensations and translate them into a cinematic experience that’s shared?” the critically-acclaimed filmmaker asked.

Scorsese added the benefit of “really independent films, not just movies with the indie label slapped onto them” hosted across the world.

He continued: “I would love if they could just find their way back into the multiplexes to be able to have younger people opt for seeing these films, to go to a theatre to see them, to be able to enjoy the theatrical experience again because it’s a comfortable place, it’s a welcoming place to go to.

“I’ve got to tell you, the way it works is, one of these people who is seeing [movies], whether they’re 19 or 15 or 25, become artists or novelists or musicians or filmmakers in probably 10 years or so from now. And ultimately, one or two just might create the next blockbuster, which will carry movie theatres, and by extension the entire movie industry, through the next crises and on and on,” Scorsese said.

“So I urge a rethinking for you to invest. By doing so, you will be investing in the future of the cinematic experience for the good of all of us," the director added.

Meanwhile, Scorsese-helmed Killers Of The Flower Moon is set to release on October 20, with Leonardo DiCaprio as the lead.

