 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Monday May 01, 2023
By
APP

In a first, Islamabad mosque sets up free-of-charge marriage hall for needy families

By
APP

Monday May 01, 2023

A Reuters representational photo.
A Reuters representational photo.

ISLAMABAD: Masjid Rehmat ul Alamin F/8 in Islamabad has established a free-of-charge marriage hall in the federal capital to help deserving families celebrate their daughters' weddings with respect and dignity.

This compassionate initiative aims to make the special day of deserving families even more memorable by providing a free-of-charge marriage hall equipped with a stage for the bride and groom, as well as crockery, tables, chairs, and trained waiters to serve food to the guests of orphan and deserving brides.

The hall has a three-hour time limit and includes a stage for the bride and groom. The mosque management allows parents to either solemnize the Nikkah of their daughter themselves or choose a Khateeb of their choice for the ceremony.

To book the hall, deserving parents can contact the mosque management committee.

Taj Qamar, a member of the mosque committee, said that the marriage-related activities will continue uninterrupted even during prayer times.

He advised people to associate the departure of their daughters with the call to prayer (Azan) and prayer (Salah) to eliminate some superstitions and create a blessed environment that will facilitate a new life.

According to Qamar, the mosque recommends that families planning to attend the event should limit the number of guests to 100 or 120 individuals, with an equal number of men and women, and prioritise Islamic teachings while avoiding extravagance by religious teachings.

To ensure a successful event, three men and three women from the family should take responsibility for arranging and maintaining order, with one man and one woman appointed to oversee the event and ensure that the mosque administration does not participate in the ceremony. 

More From Pakistan:

PTI launches inquiry into Najam Saqib’s leaked phone conversation with ticket aspirant

PTI launches inquiry into Najam Saqib’s leaked phone conversation with ticket aspirant
Rs20 billion embezzled from PM’s free flour scheme, claims PML-N leader

Rs20 billion embezzled from PM’s free flour scheme, claims PML-N leader
Fawad Chaudhry flays ECP for obstructing PTI Labour Day rally

Fawad Chaudhry flays ECP for obstructing PTI Labour Day rally
PTI, PML-N leaders 'not optimistic' about election talks as final round on May 2

PTI, PML-N leaders 'not optimistic' about election talks as final round on May 2
IBCC Karachi annouces verification of credentials through QR codes

IBCC Karachi annouces verification of credentials through QR codes
PTV launches streaming platform for nostalgic dramas

PTV launches streaming platform for nostalgic dramas
PM Shehbaz, Hina Rabbani Khar’s discussion on ties with US leaked

PM Shehbaz, Hina Rabbani Khar’s discussion on ties with US leaked
WATCH: Imran Khan loses cool over ‘difficult question’ by disgruntled worker

WATCH: Imran Khan loses cool over ‘difficult question’ by disgruntled worker
Sindh, New York set to take first step in developing sister-state relationship

Sindh, New York set to take first step in developing sister-state relationship
Extension in enumeration deadline vindicates MQM-P's stance: Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui

Extension in enumeration deadline vindicates MQM-P's stance: Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui
President Alvi returns bill granting more powers to NAB chief video

President Alvi returns bill granting more powers to NAB chief
Karachi to witness 'medium to heavy rain' today

Karachi to witness 'medium to heavy rain' today