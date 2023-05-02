Princess Anne dismisses predictions about King Charles abdication

King Charles sister Princess Anne has seemingly rejected claims and predictions about the monarch’s abdication in future, insisting the monarchy is in safe hands with Charles.



In an interview with CBC News, Princess Anne insisted the monarchy is in safe hands with King Charles and the monarch is committed to public service that would ‘remain true.’

King Charles younger sister said, “You know, he is committed to his own level of service, and that will remain true."

Talking about family support to the King, Princess Anne said Charles was the "key" figure and that "we... see ourselves as there to support that role".

She went on to say, "What we do, we hope, contributes to the monarchy in the way it can convey continuity... of service, of understanding."

Princess Anne opened up about the future of monarchy following speculations and predictions that King Charles will abdicate.

Most recently, leading astrologer Patrick Arundell predicted that King Charles could hand over power to his son Prince William by the early next summer.

King Charles will be officially crowned on Saturday May 6.