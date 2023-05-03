Risk of downloading WhatsApp clones

This photo illustration shows a woman checking the settings of the messaging application WhatsApp, in Bangalore. — AFP/File

You may sometimes intentionally or inadvertently install a "clone version" of WhatsApp that is not real. This may result in serious consequences for those users.

Such WhatsApp clones can collect your data, potentially spy on you and eventually get your account permanently suspended.

WhatsApp had repeatedly warned people against using any of their unofficial messaging app and told them to download it either from their official platform in the Google play store, from the Apple App Store, or from their official website.

These fraudulent apps do not contain features offered by official messing apps.

The instant messaging app warned that "unofficial WhatsApp apps are altered versions of our app, which means they’re developed by third parties and violate our Terms of Service."

"We don't support these apps because they put your privacy, security, and safety at risk. If you use them, there’s no guarantee your messages or your data like your location or the files you share will be private and secure."

The risks associated with it are people may be reading your messages and the data you may have been sharing.

The popular messaging platform explained: "These apps put your privacy, security, and safety at risk."

"If you’re using them, there’s no guarantee your messages or your data, like your location or the files you share, will be private and secure. Your account might also be temporarily or permanently banned," it added.

Google usually sends an alert in case of installation of such fake WhatsApp versions.

"If you've received this Play Protect Warning from Google, you're likely using an unauthorised and unofficial version of WhatsApp," the social media platform explained.

"Due to security concerns, Google may disable and uninstall these applications," meta-owned social communication said.

Another important drawback is if you are using fake WhatsApp for a long, you could transfer your chat history to the official one while switching.

Therefore it is important that you run a safety check and see if you have official WhatsApp.