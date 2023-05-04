PIA reduces Islamabad-Beijing airfares by nearly 30%

An image of a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane. — APP/File

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has reduced the fare for Islamabad-Beijing flights with immediate effect in a bid to further facilitate passengers travelling between the two countries.

The national flag carrier has announced around 30% reduction in the fare for the Islamabad-Beijing route, which will greatly facilitate passengers who plan to travel to China for study, business, work, or to meet their families, sources told APP Thursday.

PIA is currently operating a weekly Islamabad-Beijing-Islamabad passenger flight on Sundays.

Talking to APP, Ali Imran, a Pakistani scholar said that the new reduced fare would greatly facilitate both Pakistani and Chinese travellers.

Pakistan and China are celebrating 2023 as "The Year of Tourism" to promote cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

Earlier this year, PIA increased the discount rate on its fares to 27% for students wishing to travel to China.

The national flag carrier also slashed fares of economy and executive economy classes on domestic flights by 20% on Eid ul Fitr.

In a major achievement, the PIA earned around Rs60 million profit in the first quarter (January-March) of the year 2023, Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Kiran Imran Dar informed the National Assembly last month.