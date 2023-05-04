 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Thursday May 04, 2023
By
APP

PIA reduces Islamabad-Beijing airfares by nearly 30%

By
APP

Thursday May 04, 2023

An image of a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane. — APP/File
An image of a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane. — APP/File

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has reduced the fare for Islamabad-Beijing flights with immediate effect in a bid to further facilitate passengers travelling between the two countries.

The national flag carrier has announced around 30% reduction in the fare for the Islamabad-Beijing route, which will greatly facilitate passengers who plan to travel to China for study, business, work, or to meet their families, sources told APP Thursday.

PIA is currently operating a weekly Islamabad-Beijing-Islamabad passenger flight on Sundays.

Talking to APP, Ali Imran, a Pakistani scholar said that the new reduced fare would greatly facilitate both Pakistani and Chinese travellers.

Pakistan and China are celebrating 2023 as "The Year of Tourism" to promote cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

Earlier this year, PIA increased the discount rate on its fares to 27% for students wishing to travel to China.

The national flag carrier also slashed fares of economy and executive economy classes on domestic flights by 20% on Eid ul Fitr.

In a major achievement, the PIA earned around Rs60 million profit in the first quarter (January-March) of the year 2023, Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Kiran Imran Dar informed the National Assembly last month. 

More From Pakistan:

Sindh forms committee for promotion of arts, culture

Sindh forms committee for promotion of arts, culture

'High-level' Afghan delegation to visit Pakistan tomorrow

'High-level' Afghan delegation to visit Pakistan tomorrow
Bushra Bibi serves legal notice to Maryam for defamation

Bushra Bibi serves legal notice to Maryam for defamation
What's FM Bilawal Bhutto's itinerary for SCO summit in India today? video

What's FM Bilawal Bhutto's itinerary for SCO summit in India today?

Bhutto’s Mumbai legacy comes under spotlight as Bilawal visits Goa

Bhutto’s Mumbai legacy comes under spotlight as Bilawal visits Goa
Top court to hear plea for holding elections simultaneously tomorrow

Top court to hear plea for holding elections simultaneously tomorrow
Qureshi says Bilawal's India visit ‘a real opportunity’ to raise bilateral issues

Qureshi says Bilawal's India visit ‘a real opportunity’ to raise bilateral issues
President Arif Alvi confers Education Excellence Award on Shehzad Roy

President Arif Alvi confers Education Excellence Award on Shehzad Roy

7 teachers killed in Upper Kurram school firing

7 teachers killed in Upper Kurram school firing
Six soldiers martyred in North Waziristan skirmish, says ISPR

Six soldiers martyred in North Waziristan skirmish, says ISPR
Imran Khan 'divorced' Reham Khan at Bushra Bibi's behest: Awn Chaudhry

Imran Khan 'divorced' Reham Khan at Bushra Bibi's behest: Awn Chaudhry
UHS announces results for postgraduate programmes

UHS announces results for postgraduate programmes