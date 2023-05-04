 
Royals
Thursday May 04, 2023
Jennifer Aniston voices support for Hollywood writers

Jennifer Aniston voices support for Hollywood writers

Jennifer Aniston is raising her voice for Hollywood wrote as they seek their rights.

The "Friends" star has used her Instagram account, where she is followed by millions of people, to voice her support for the writes.

Hollywood writers have for decades penned sci-fi scripts featuring machines taking over the world. Now, they are fighting to make sure robots do not take their jobs.

The Writers Guild of America is seeking to restrict the use of artificial intelligence in writing film and television scripts. Hollywood studios, battling to make streaming services profitable and dealing with shrinking ad revenues, have rejected that idea, saying they would be open to discussing new technologies once a year, according to the guild.

A spokesperson for the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which is negotiating the contract on behalf of the studios, did not comment.

The dispute over AI is one of several issues that led Hollywood’s film and TV writers to strike Monday, marking the first work stoppage in 15 years.

