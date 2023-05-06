Karachi's temperature to rise in coming days

A volunteer showers a man with water during a heatwave in Karachi. — AFP/File

The temperature in Karachi is expected to rise in the coming days, said the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday.

According to the Met Office, the intensity of heat will rise and the weather will remain humid in the next three days in the metropolis.

The mercury is expected to hover between 36°C to 38°C. However, as per the PMD, winds might blow from the west and southwest during this time.

The Met department also said that there is a possibility of an increase in the intensity of heat in central and upper Sindh from May 8 or 9. Meanwhile, the weather will remain hot and dry in most places of the province.

However, there is a possibility of light rain in Dadu, Qambar Shahdadkot, Jacobabad, Jamshoro, and Tharparkar today evening or night.

Meanwhile, rain and thunderstorm with isolated hailstorms are expected in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, Northeast Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 12 hours.

However, isolated heavy falls are also expected in northeast Punjab, Kashmir, and adjoining hilly areas during the period.