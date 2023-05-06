 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Saturday May 06, 2023
By
Web Desk

Karachi's temperature to rise in coming days

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 06, 2023

A volunteer showers a man with water during a heatwave in Karachi. — AFP/File
A volunteer showers a man with water during a heatwave in Karachi. — AFP/File

The temperature in Karachi is expected to rise in the coming days, said the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday. 

According to the Met Office, the intensity of heat will rise and the weather will remain humid in the next three days in the metropolis. 

The mercury is expected to hover between 36°C to 38°C. However, as per the PMD, winds might blow from the west and southwest during this time.

The Met department also said that there is a possibility of an increase in the intensity of heat in central and upper Sindh from May 8 or 9. Meanwhile, the weather will remain hot and dry in most places of the province.

However, there is a possibility of light rain in Dadu, Qambar Shahdadkot, Jacobabad, Jamshoro, and Tharparkar today evening or night. 

Meanwhile, rain and thunderstorm with isolated hailstorms are expected in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, Northeast Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 12 hours.

However, isolated heavy falls are also expected in northeast Punjab, Kashmir, and adjoining hilly areas during the period.

More From Pakistan:

Islamabad police summon Imran for interrogation in judicial complex attack case

Islamabad police summon Imran for interrogation in judicial complex attack case
Minor sisters abducted from Karachi's Sea View during Eid holidays 'recovered'

Minor sisters abducted from Karachi's Sea View during Eid holidays 'recovered'
China vows to help Pakistan overcome economic crisis

China vows to help Pakistan overcome economic crisis
Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari exposes Modi janta in India Today interview

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari exposes Modi janta in India Today interview
Pakistan dedicated to peace in Afghanistan, says Bilawal alongside Chinese FM

Pakistan dedicated to peace in Afghanistan, says Bilawal alongside Chinese FM
China, Afghanistan, Pakistan to kick-start trilateral dialogue today

China, Afghanistan, Pakistan to kick-start trilateral dialogue today
Maryam Nawaz humbled as AJK resident hands down entire property to her

Maryam Nawaz humbled as AJK resident hands down entire property to her
PM Shehbaz berates PTI for creating controversy over Bilawal's India visit

PM Shehbaz berates PTI for creating controversy over Bilawal's India visit
Relief for Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana case

Relief for Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana case
Bilawal Bhutto achieved what Pakistan sought from India visit: US scholar

Bilawal Bhutto achieved what Pakistan sought from India visit: US scholar
Another Pandora’s Box: Who was behind Justice Isa reference?

Another Pandora’s Box: Who was behind Justice Isa reference?
Bilawal calls on India to 'review' 2019 steps for meaningful engagement

Bilawal calls on India to 'review' 2019 steps for meaningful engagement