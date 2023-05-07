Alia Bhatt's MET Gala appearance makes Neena Gupta feel 'jealous'

Neena Gupta has mixed feelings over young stars being invited to international events

Alia Bhatt’s Met Gala debut made veteran actor Neena Gupta feel jealous.

Neena, in a latest interview, spoke about young actors getting oputunities to attaned international events. While referring to Alia, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone, she added she feels envious. She wanted to experience the same kind of exposure as them.

In conversation with News 18, the Goodbye actor added: "I wish we also had the same kind of exposure. I think about it every passing minute. I feel envious every second. I wonder what if I was a young actor in this day and age! I could have achieved so much more.”

She continued: “Having said that, I know that you can’t have everything that you wish for. I definitely do feel thankful for all the work that’s coming my way even at this age. But yes, I feel very, very jealous when I look at them wearing gowns and walking on the global stage."

Neena Gupta has gained a massive fan following with her latest release films like Badhai Ho, Uunchai, Masaba Masaba and more. She is also known to play a vital role in Amazon Prime’s Panchayat. At present, the actor is busy shooting for Metro in Dino, reports India Today.