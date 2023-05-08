PTI to hold rallies in Islamabad on May 14 in solidarity with judiciary

Supporters of Imran Khan chant slogans outside his Zaman Park residence in Lahore on March 5, 2023. — AFP

Amid the ongoing tussle between the parliament and the judiciary over the date of the election in Punjab, a key opposition party — Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) — on Monday announced to hold public rallies in Islamabad at 101 spots on May 14, when elections to the Punjab Assembly are scheduled to be held on the Supreme Court's order.

The development came a day after Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial — without naming anyone had said: “Please don’t say that you support us. I’m just one of the members of the Supreme Court.”

He made the remarks while addressing a ceremony on minority rights in Lahore. He went on to say the support should be extended to the Supreme Court and not any individual.

The CJP said the protection of the Constitution is the fundamental responsibility of the Supreme Court and added that the court’s decision is final if it’s not challenged.

Earlier on May 6, the PTI held a rally in Lahore to "support the Constitution, Supreme Court, and the chief justice of Pakistan".

Addressing the rally, PTI Chairman Imran Khan — who was ousted as the prime minister through a no-confidence vote in April last year — had said: "It is the entire nation's decision to stand with the Constitution and [against] the way this mafia is putting pressure on and doing propaganda against the chief justice and [other] judges."

The PTI chairman had announced that his party would hold rallies every day till May 14.

According to a declaration issued by the PTI, it has formally sought permission for holding public gatherings at 101 spots in the capital from the Islamabad district administrator. The capital administration has been informed about the rallies via a letter, it added.

PTI leader Ali Nawaz Awan said that his party would hold rallies at 4 pm on May 14 to express solidarity with the Constitution and the chief justice.

“The Constitution provides the citizens with the rights, including freedom of movement, assembly and speech,” he added.