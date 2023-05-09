 
Tuesday May 09, 2023
Nick Cannon says 'high frequency' Mariah Carey 'checks on his spirit' with big family

Tuesday May 09, 2023

Nick Cannon is gushing over his very supportive ex-wife Mariah Carey.

The TV personality reveals the singer always checks up on him and his big family dimensions.

“She’s high frequency. She always asks me, ‘You aight? How you doin’? You handling it all?'” 

Speaking on 'The Jason Lee Show', Cannon says “nothing can infiltrate” Carey's “Manor of Carey', who tells him not to bring “none of that bulls–t” home.

“When we talk daily, she’s just checking in on my spirit,” Cannon adds.

“She’s like, ‘Yo, let’s make sure we’re on the same page every day so when some bulls–t comes up, we know that it ain’t true,'” Cannon says

Cannon and Carey shocked the world with their divorce announcement in 2014. The couple is reportedly on good terms and share an amicable co-parenting relationship.

"There's no hard feelings and ill will," Cannon told PEOPLE in 2017. "Ultimately, it's about putting the kids first and making sure they have the best childhood they could possibly have.".

