pakistan
Thursday May 11, 2023
Ecstatic PTI supporters celebrate top court's decision to release Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) celebrate in this file photo. — Geo.tv
Elated supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) poured into the streets soon after the Supreme Court's verdict to release party chairman Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The apex court on Tuesday announced that the former prime minister's arrest was "illegal" and directed authorities to release him "immediately".

Soon after that, the supporters and party workers championed the court's decision.

Ex-special assistant to the prime minister on youth affairs Usman Dar called on the party supporters to take to the streets to express solidarity and gratitude to the top court.

"All Pakistanis, wherever they are, should come out to express solidarity and gratitude to the Supreme Court in their respective areas," the PTI leader tweeted.

PTI leader Imran Ismail was also overjoyed at the SC's verdict. "Imran Khan released by Supreme Court. Pakistan zindabad," he wrote on the  popular microblogging site.

Pakistani actress Mishi Khan thanked the top court and Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial for giving a "fair and right verdict".

Imran Khan's ex-wife, Jemima Goldsmith, also celebrated the SC's decision.

Taking to Twitter, Goldsmith wrote: "Finally sense has prevailed." 

