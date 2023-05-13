Priyanka Chopra sets her priorities straight after baby daughter Malti Marie

Saturday May 13, 2023
Priyanka Chopra confesses that her priorities have changed after the birth of her baby daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.
In a new interview with Femina, PeeCee, who is currently promoting her series Citadel and movie Love Again, revealed, “If I were asked to give up my career and just move countries, I would do it without question for my daughter.”
The Quantico star, who shares her baby with husband Nick Jonas, shared that she now “understands” the love between a mother and child.
“I want to go back home. On time,” stated the 40-year-old.
The Baywatch actress said, “I finish my job really quickly and then I’m home.”
However, PeeCee mentioned loving her daughter “doesn’t mean I don’t love my job”.
“That doesn’t mean I’m not going to do it with the same gusto that I did it with before,” remarked the actress.
PeeCee added, “But, now I know life is equally important.”