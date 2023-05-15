LHC to take up Imran Khan's plea for immunity against arrest in new cases

PTI Chairman Imran Khan seen surrounded by a crowd of security personnel and his lawyers people as he leaves Islamabad High Court (IHC) on May 12, 2023. — AFP

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) is set to take up the plea filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan against the cases registered against him on May 9 — the day he was arrested in notorious Al-Qadir Trust case — and onwards.



The former prime minister — who had been incarcerated for three days in the land corruption case — had filed the plea on Saturday, a day after being released on bail from Islamabad High Court, fearing re-arrest in the new cases.

In the plea, Khan has sought the details of the cases registered against him in the light of countrywide protests that broke out following his arrest, as well as immunity against being detained.

"I am being politically victimised. There is a risk of arrest as police have nominated me in several cases," the plea stated.

The PTI chief has made the Punjab inspector general and advocate general respondents in the case.

Khan's dramatic arrest came last week when he was getting his biometrics done at the Islamabad High Court (IHC). Heavy Rangers force took the former cricket star into custody, acting on National Accountability Bureau (NAB) orders, and whisked him away in a black Rivo.

Violence ensued after the event which proved to be a major turn in the country's restive politics as thousands of supporters and PTI workers took to streets for protests.

The countrywide demonstrations involved workers' clashes with police, vandalism and attack on state property and vital installations including General Headquarters and Lahore Corps Commander House.

The dramatic saga also escalated tensions between Khan and the incumbent government as several cases were registered against the PTI chief and other party leaders for alleged involvement in inciting the riots.

More to follow...

