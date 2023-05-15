Pakistan to witness dry, hot weather in next 12 hours

A volunteer showers a woman with water during a heatwave in Karachi. — AFP/File

The weather in most plain areas of the country is expected to remain hot and dry during the next 12 hours.

However, isolated places in eastern Sindh, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining areas are expected to receive light rain with wind and thunderstorms.

The temperature recorded in Islamabad this morning was 18°C, Lahore 26°C, Karachi 29°C, Peshawar 21°C, Quetta 15°C, Gilgit 13°C, Murree 11°C and Muzaffarabad 16°C.

Meanwhile, prevailing heat-wave-like conditions will continue to bake most parts of Sindh with mercury likely to shoot up to 47°C in the interior part of the province, the weather authorities have warned.

Karachi's temperature in the next three days is expected to hover between 35-37°C on Monday (today), 35-37°C on Tuesday and 39-41°C on Wednesday.

According to a report published in The News on Sunday, areas such as Dadu, Jacobabad, Larkana, Sukkur, Nawabshah, Khairpur and suburbs are expected to witness a maximum temperature ranging from 45°C to 47°C under the prevailing climatic conditions.



"We are seeing very hot and dry conditions in the interior of Sindh, where the temperature is likely to remain very high in the days to come.

"Actually, May is one of the hottest months in the country and we are expecting very warm conditions in southern parts of the country during the current heat spell,” Sindh's regional Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz told The News on Saturday.

He further stated that isolated dust-thunderstorm/light rain was expected in Dadu, Kambar Shahdadkot, Larkana and Sukkur districts on May 15 and 16.