WATCH: Air hostess makes special announcement for her co-worker's mom

An air hostess kisses her co-worker's daughter as the latter makes a special announcement for the former on Mother’s Day during a flight. — Twitter/@IndiGo6E

An emotional video featuring an air hostess and her co-worker's mother took the internet by storm, wherein the former makes a special announcement for the latter in the passenger plane in connection with Mother’s Day.

''Happy Mother's Day to the one who's always had my back, on the ground and in the air,'' said the air hostess — Nabira Sashmi.

In the video shared by the airline, Sashmi can be seen introducing herself and her mother to the passengers.

She maintained that this is the first time she has seen her aboard in a uniform as a member of the same cabin crew.

"I have seen her in the cabin doing all the work and today I am in her shoes. This past six years, I have seen her talking on this PA, and today, finally, the day has come when I am talking on behalf of her. I hope I make her proud today," says Sashmi.

On the occasion, her mother’s eyes welled with tears and she kisses her daughter.

Meanwhile, passengers can be seen cheering and clapping for the duo.

Reacting to the video, a netizen wrote, ''Heart touching love. Happy Mother's Day. It made my day.''

Another said, ''That makes a difference! Good gesture by Indigo roster dept for putting Mom n Daughter on the same flight on Mom's Day.''

The daughter also retweeted the video and wrote, ''Finally lived the dream.''