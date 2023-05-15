 
menu menu menu
amazing
Monday May 15, 2023
By
News Desk

WATCH: Air hostess makes special announcement for her co-worker's mom

By
News Desk

Monday May 15, 2023

An air hostess kisses her co-workers daughter as the latter makes a special announcement for the former on Mother’s Day during a flight. — Twitter/@IndiGo6E
An air hostess kisses her co-worker's daughter as the latter makes a special announcement for the former on Mother’s Day during a flight. — Twitter/@IndiGo6E

An emotional video featuring an air hostess and her co-worker's mother took the internet by storm, wherein the former makes a special announcement for the latter in the passenger plane in connection with Mother’s Day.

''Happy Mother's Day to the one who's always had my back, on the ground and in the air,'' said the air hostess — Nabira Sashmi.

In the video shared by the airline, Sashmi can be seen introducing herself and her mother to the passengers.

She maintained that this is the first time she has seen her aboard in a uniform as a member of the same cabin crew.

"I have seen her in the cabin doing all the work and today I am in her shoes. This past six years, I have seen her talking on this PA, and today, finally, the day has come when I am talking on behalf of her. I hope I make her proud today," says Sashmi.

On the occasion, her mother’s eyes welled with tears and she kisses her daughter.

Meanwhile, passengers can be seen cheering and clapping for the duo.

Reacting to the video, a netizen wrote, ''Heart touching love. Happy Mother's Day. It made my day.'' 

Another said, ''That makes a difference! Good gesture by Indigo roster dept for putting Mom n Daughter on the same flight on Mom's Day.'' 

The daughter also retweeted the video and wrote, ''Finally lived the dream.''

More From Amazing:

WATCH: Street fight gets interesting as man uses 'python as weapon'

WATCH: Street fight gets interesting as man uses 'python as weapon'
Heartfelt 1919 soldier's letter for his mom reaches home in time for Mother's Day after 100 years

Heartfelt 1919 soldier's letter for his mom reaches home in time for Mother's Day after 100 years
Woman paralysed from chest down rides superbike to raise £4,400

Woman paralysed from chest down rides superbike to raise £4,400
Man charges girlfriend ‘service fee’ on bills

Man charges girlfriend ‘service fee’ on bills
Ginormous sea monster’s fossilised remains accidentally discovered

Ginormous sea monster’s fossilised remains accidentally discovered
WATCH: Dollars, pounds showered on wedding guests

WATCH: Dollars, pounds showered on wedding guests

Did Poland just witness a UFO?

Did Poland just witness a UFO?
Couple earns online ire for 'worst baby name ever'

Couple earns online ire for 'worst baby name ever'
WATCH: Five-foot-long alligator roaming in stormwater pipe in Florida

WATCH: Five-foot-long alligator roaming in stormwater pipe in Florida
Meteorite breaks through roof of a New Jersey house

Meteorite breaks through roof of a New Jersey house
Horror as scan reveals tapeworm infestation in lungs of coughing patient

Horror as scan reveals tapeworm infestation in lungs of coughing patient
Woman seeks full refund from wedding photographer after divorce

Woman seeks full refund from wedding photographer after divorce