 
menu menu menu
world
Tuesday May 16, 2023
By
Web Desk

New Mexico mass shooting leaves 3 dead, suspect deceased: authorities

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 16, 2023

New Mexico mass shooting leaves 3 dead, suspect deceased: authorities.—Reuters/file
New Mexico mass shooting leaves 3 dead, suspect deceased: authorities.—Reuters/file 

In Farmington, New Mexico, a tragic shooting occurred resulting in the death of at least three individuals and multiple others injured. As a precautionary measure, local schools were placed under lockdown.

According to a Facebook post by the Farmington police, there were several civilian victims, and the suspect responsible for the shooting was confronted and subsequently killed at the scene. The post also mentioned that two officers, one from the city police and another from the New Mexico State Police, had been shot during the incident. Fortunately, both officers were reported to be in stable condition after receiving medical attention at the San Juan Regional Medical Center.

At present, the identity of the suspect remains unknown, and the police have stated that there are no other apparent threats at this time. Various law enforcement agencies, including city, San Juan County, and state police, have been involved in the response to the shooting.

Megan Mitchell, an official at the San Juan County Sheriff's office, described the incident as an ongoing investigation and provided limited information due to the early stage of the inquiry.

The Farmington Municipal School District promptly issued an alert on its Facebook page, informing the community that Apache and McKinley elementary schools, Central Kitchen, and the CATE Center would remain under lockdown until further notice. School officials reassured everyone that all students and staff members were safe, prioritizing their well-being.

As authorities continue their investigation, the community of Farmington and its residents are undoubtedly shaken by this tragic event. The impact of the shooting will likely be felt for a considerable time as the community comes together to support one another and heal from this distressing incident.

More From World:

US seeks condemnation from India over religious violence

US seeks condemnation from India over religious violence
Sudan battle completes a month with prospects of end remain bleak

Sudan battle completes a month with prospects of end remain bleak
Macron meets Elon Musk, discusses business venture in France

Macron meets Elon Musk, discusses business venture in France
Turkey heads for runoff election as candidates fail to secure 50% votes

Turkey heads for runoff election as candidates fail to secure 50% votes
Donald Trump ignores Melania in Mother's Day message, attacks foes

Donald Trump ignores Melania in Mother's Day message, attacks foes
Turkey faces runoff election with Tayyip Erdogan leading

Turkey faces runoff election with Tayyip Erdogan leading
Turkish election hangs in balance, probable second round ahead

Turkish election hangs in balance, probable second round ahead
World's oldest dog, Bobi, turns 31

World's oldest dog, Bobi, turns 31
Thai voters reject army-backed government as opposition wins majority in polls

Thai voters reject army-backed government as opposition wins majority in polls

Pro-Pakistan slogans raised in India over BJP’s defeat

Pro-Pakistan slogans raised in India over BJP’s defeat
Fortress-like new US embassy in Lebanon raises questions

Fortress-like new US embassy in Lebanon raises questions
UK-based publisher reveals Narendra Modi, BJP behind Leicester violence

UK-based publisher reveals Narendra Modi, BJP behind Leicester violence